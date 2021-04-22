From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned youths in the South East and South-South against having anything to do with the Nigerian military, urging them to join Igbo security outfit, Ebubeagu.

MASSOB’s Director for Information, Sunny Okereafor, who stated this in an interview said youths from the two zones have no future in the Nigerian military, and that Igbo were so marginalised that none of them was found worthy to be appointed to head any arm of the military.

“What else should be done by the Nigerian government to prove their marginalisation of the Igbo in the military? Since the past six or more years, no Igbo man has been deemed fit to be appointed to head any of the military arms, this and other things have made it imperative that our youths should henceforth shun the Nigerian military and join Ebubeagu,” he said.

Okereafor said Ebubeagu remained the only hope for any Igbo youth who wants to make a career in the military.

He said MASSOB’s support for Ebubeagu stems from the fact it has legal backing and was structured to meet the security architecture of the area.

Meanwhile, a retired police officer, Chief Nkana Anari has condemned the incessant attacks on police formations in the South East and South-South.

Anari, who is traditional ruler of Igbo Imabana community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, said it was disheartening to watch hoodlums destroy lives and property in the two zones.

He advised those agitating for Biafra to be civil and follow due process in achieving their aspiration, stressing that the destruction of public property was detrimental to the overall development of the regions.

He also urged governments at all levels to empower the youths to fully engage them.