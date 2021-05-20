From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned the South East governors against joining forces with the Federal Government to introduce community policing in the zone.

The MASSOB’s director of Information, Sunny Okereafor who gave the warning, said any security arrangement in the South East other than Ebubeagu will not be tolerated.

Okereafor accused the South East governors of muting the idea of jettisoning Ebubeagu for community policing, as a result of pressure from the Federal Government.

He said it was disturbing that some states in the zone are owing their workers months of salary arrests, yet they toying with the idea of community policing.

“The South East governors should not in any way have anything to do with community policing being canvassed for by the Federal Government.

“They have formed Ebubeagu, the governors should not thinker with the idea of any other security agreement, no matter the pressure from the Federal Government, else, they will be creating confusion in the region”, MASSOB warned.

Okereafor said it was practically impossible for community policing to work in the South East and South-South regions of the country that have been militarized.

MASSOB said in the North and South West, they have their distinct security outfits which it said Ebubeagu should have stood to fill the gap in the South East.

The Movement was of the view that if the governor’s succumb to the pressure of having community policing which will be controlled by the Inspector General of Police, it then means the South East will go back to square one security wise.

He rather advised the South East governors to strengthen Ebubeagu in their various states, using existing structures.