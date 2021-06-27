From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

As part of efforts to reduce the cost of bread in the country, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has endorsed the inclusion of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato puree in bread production.

The decision was reached in Abuja at one-day seminar organised by the association in collaboration with Sano Foods Limited.

Speaking at the seminar which was to demonstrate 20 per cent inclusion of OFSP puree in bread production, the National Secretary of the association, Jude Okafor said ‘this is a very successful demonstration, we are happy with the outcome and the national body of AMBCN is fully in support of this new initiative. Our aim now is to ensure that the implementation cuts across all states for the benefit of all Nigerians.’

The representative of Sano Foods Limited, Solomon Ojeleye, emphasised on the nutritional value of OFSP puree in bread production. ‘OFSP is rich in beta-carotene and fibre with high nutritional value in Vitamin A for eye health, Vitamin B6 which helps the body maintain healthy metabolism and nervous system, Vitamin C for immune health, Vitamin D which plays an important role in carrying out vital functions in the body system,’ he said.

Stating the economic case for the inclusion of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread and other confectioneries, Ojeleye said that ‘the OFSP inclusion will reduce the country’s yearly wheat importation and conserve foreign reserve. A kilogramme of wheat is currently N300 but a kilogramme of OFSP puree is N200. Hence, bakers reduce the cost of production by N100 on every kilogramme of OFSP puree substitute in bread baking.’

Questions as regards the availability of OFSP roots were raised during the seminar and two agricultural companies partnering with Sano Foods for input supply were present at the seminar to explain the plan that has been put in place.

Agri Capital Limited, represented by Richard Nwadimuya, expressed the readiness of the company to work with various farmers group across the country to ensure that OFSP roots are made available in the quantity required.

Sola Olunowo, Managing Director of Agro Park, was optimistic that the project will be successfully implemented. ‘We are partnering with Sano Foods and Master Bakers in this initiative. Our plan is to cultivate 5,000 hectares in 3 phases. This is our area of expertise and it’s not new to our organisation,’ Olunowo said.

In his closing remarks at the programme, AMBCN President Alhaji Mansa Umar enjoined government agencies, banks and state governments to give necessary support to the initiative. ‘This is about the cost of bread production and better nutrition for Nigerians and it requires support from all quarters. We have mobilised our national executive members from all states to be part of this demonstration at Abuja because of its importance and urgency. We are all happy with the outcome,’ he said.

