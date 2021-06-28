From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

As part of efforts to reduce the cost of bread, Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), has endorsed the inclusion of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) puree in bread production.

The decision was reached in Abuja at a one-day seminar organised by the association in collaboration with Sano Foods Limited.

Speaking at the seminar to demonstrate 20 per cent inclusion of OFSP puree in bread production, National Secretary of AMBCN, Jude Okafor said the association was in support of the initiative.

“This is a very successful demonstration, we are happy with the outcome and the national body of AMBCN is fully in support of this new initiative. Our aim now is to ensure that the implementation cuts across all states for the benefit of all Nigerians”.

Representative of Sano Foods Limited, Solomon Ojeleye who spoke on the nutritional value of OFSP puree in bread production said: “OFSP is rich in beta-carotene and fibre with high nutritional value in vitamin A for eye health, vitamin B6 which helps the body maintain healthy metabolism and the nervous system, vitamin C for immune health, and vitamin D which plays an important role in carrying out vital functions in the body system.”

