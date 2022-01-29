From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the increasing rate of violation of the master plan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, at the weekend, stated the need to survey the entire Abuja for effective monitoring.

In a statement, Head of Press and Public Relations of Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, Mr. Abu Michael, said that apart from the violation against the master plan of the country’s capital, there are other emerging inimical activities that might frustrate the developmental efforts of the government. The SGoF also noted that surveying the capital would equally help towards the even distribution of infrastructure and ensure good road network.

Speaking while playing host to the Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Abiodun Peter Alonge, who led the Chairman of the Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Solomon Olutokun with fresh officials of the FCT chapter to the Survey House in Abuja, Adebomehin called for the engagement of qualified surveyors in every stage of a project in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for seamless improvement and durability of projects.

According to him, surveying remains an integral factor to the growth and durability of especially projects of physical development because man uses earthly materials to improve his environment for beneficial living.

“Surveying gives man the idea of his land space, location and quantity of the material resources therein to enhance effective planning, utilisation of the resources and implementation.

“It has been acknowledged that the most developed countries of the world today are the ones that ensured surveying in their development enterprise and placed high premium on the use of geospatial data and maps for planning and implementation,” he said.

Adebomehin observed that Abuja was still in its first and second stage of development and would require requisite geospatial inputs to achieve the desirable physical infrastructural arrangements and expansion for the entire Abuja.

He appealed to the NIS, APPSN and other surveying professional bodies to work in tandem with the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) towards providing the Federal Government the requisite geospatial data and models for the planning and implementation of projects for the proper development of the FCT and Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier, Alonge and Olutokun commended the giant strides recorded by Adebomehin within the few months he superintended over the activities of OSGoF. They commended his vision and efforts towards putting the country’s apex surveying and mapping office on world-class pedestal.