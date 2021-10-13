By Henry Uche

In a bid to reduce unemployment in the country, MasterCard Foundation, the initiator of Young Africa Works, in collaboration with Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University; Transforming Nigeria Youths; National Directorate of Employment (NDE), National Youths Service Corps, NYSC and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) are collaborating to create about 200, 000 jobs in the next five years.

At a media briefing in Lagos recently, the EDC Director, Peter Bamkole, said the opportunity is open to Youths between the ages of 18-35, who are residents in Lagos, Kaduna and Kano and must have a going concern worthy of bankroll.

According to him, budding entrepreneurs in the Agricultural and Creative sectors can access the opportunity on ‘SME2kid.ng’ with their smartphones and undergo a three- month training, followed by a screening process for the selection of the finalists, while those with non- smartphones can register online via reg.smetookid.ng/betransformed, and use a generated code to explore the opportunity.

“We are more interested in non- graduates, so long as you can read and write. The training session is free and designed even in pidgin English. Very soon, the training would be communicated in Igbo and Yoruba languages. Once a trainee makes it to the final, he/she have our funding, mentorship and other packages,” he affirmed.

