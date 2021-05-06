From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has arrested the 12-man gang who masterminded the kidnapping of 26 officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Nasarawa state, seven months ago.

A police source who did not want his name disclosed told Daily Sun that two of the kidnappers are from Sokoto state, two each from Kebbi and Zamfara states, three from Kano, two from Plateau and one from Benue state.

On Monday, September 14, 2020, 26 officials of FRSC who were traveling in two buses from Sokoto and Kebbi commands of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi, Abuja, were attacked at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa State, at about 8am.

“Investigations by the Nasarawa state police command over the past seven months led to the arrest of the 12-member gang that masterminded the kidnap,” he said.

He revealed that the gang was involved in the kidnap of the two wives of the former Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Aliyu Ahmed Tijani, who were later released after a ransom of N5 million was paid.

The same group is said to have also kidnapped the grandchildren of the Paramount Ruler of Udege community in Nasarawa LGA of the state, and later released them after collecting a ransom of N10 million.

The source further stated that the State Police Command, since the kidnap of the FRSC officials has been on its toes to ensure that the bandits, who have been terrorising residents in the state, are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Ranham Nansel, explained that before their arrest, the bandits had given residents of the state sleepless nights as they were constantly unleashing terror.

He, therefore, advised members of the public to always assist the police with useful information that will help them do their job effectively.