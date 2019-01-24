Dear doctor,

I love your column and need this urgent advice. Due to my inability to mingle with the opposite sex, with a history of 17 turn-offs-spurned because of man-got-no-pay-syndrome and the so-called sanctimonious attitude of our so-called born again girls, I masturbate for like seven times a day. I’m 30 and I have not dated in nine months. In four years running I’ve been so depressed and emotionally devastated to trust any woman.

Will masturbation harm me?

– Georges Humbunu, Badagry

Dear George,

At 30 you could be married and fulfilling both yourself and someone who is very likely lonely at this time. But what do we have? Masturbation, from you and maybe herself too, out of frustration. But is masturbation bad? Well, for one it is compulsive, almost addictive. So that at times married masturbators prefer it to real intercourse! That’s the problem and because nobody can masturbate without fantasising, unsuspected invasion by spirits of incubi and succubi is too common but hidden. But we can go beyond these real challenges to these: How to get a lady to listen to you; how to settle down in marriage; how to stop masturbating.

We can and want to take you to the place of fulfillment. All you need is proper counselling and mentoring and you’ll get there. Begin by befriending a few male friends who seem to know what to do around the ladies and watch them. This will help you focus on the area of your confidence. Be ready to follow guidelines and instructions. Call the help-lines. Imagine how much STD we can prevent by the proper counseling in matters like these!

How can I ever father a child?

Hi doc.,

l am 43 years and married for three years now. My wife has not been able to conceive. We went for test and I was diagnosed of low sperm count. I went to a fertility doctor, where I received HCG stimulation for three months with minimal effect on the semen. In fact, the sperm count after the treatment was 3million/ml with only five per cent actively motive and 2.6ml volume.

The doctor referred me to a urologist, who subjected me to sex hormonal test. The outcome of the test is as follows: as with the reference values –LH=7.5in/ml (0-25)in/ml;FSH=7.5in/ml (5-20)in/ml;Prolactin=7.5ng/ml (1-20)ng/ml;Testosterone=2.0ng/ml (3.0-10)ngml.

Ultrasonic findings conducted on the liver, gall bladder, pancreas, spleen, kidneys, bladder, prostate shows no mass, cyst, stone or abscess. My right testis measures 33.3by 13.6mm in size with a volume of 7.9cc, while left side is 31.4by14.2mm with the volume of 7.3cc. No varicoceles or hydroceles seen, no mass detected.

After the above test, the urologist treated me with some drugs. Sadly, after the treatment the sperm count dropped drastically. In fact, the test showed no growth aerobically, but the cell count of one million sperm cells/ml with zero per cent active cells and 100 per cent dead cells was recorded. As a pastor and a

doctor, please, what shall I do? I need your urgent assistance.

– Sad Shiekh Salman, Sokoto

Dear Sad Shiekh Salman,

It would appear you have been effectively blocked from fertility from all angles. what with your 100 per cent dead cells and 1 million; 3 million sperm count when we should be talking at least 20 to 40 million!! But don’t lose hope!! This is where a combination of physical, mental and spiritual interventions works wonders.

I remember, as I have always said, the man who thought I was the one who impregnated his wife!! Why? He was azoospermic, yet his wife got pregnant so fast under our care he really had to be suspicious!! There are things you must understand: With God, nothing is impossible. Call the helplines. Let’s get to work and by God’s grace, this time next year, you will be carrying your baby.

To prevent or procure pregnancy

Dear doctor,

I am a girl of 20 years old who just removed a baby. It is two weeks now and I have been bleeding, although it is not as heavy as the very first week. The blood now is not even reddish, like blood. It´s just brownish in colour. In fact, I stopped putting pad and just wear my pant and when I am wet I change because, I see it as wasting of pad since the thing is not much.

Two days after the removal of the baby, my breasts became swollen and sometimes it will be paining me and by that time water will be dropping from my breasts. This continued till Sunday last week when it stopped and my breast now became too soft and had come back to the normal size. My question now is: Are there some foods and drugs that I need to take? If yes, please prescribe them for me. Secondly, since that time I noticed that from my navel down to my waist /abdomen; even my waist is paining me.

I forgot to tell you at the beginning that I gave birth to the 3 months and 14 days old baby. In fact, I was placed on drip. I took about seven bottles of drip. It was the eighth one, which was on the 4th day that the baby came out with the placenta. Please doctor, is there some precautions I have to take now before it is too late?

– Alero Amudiaghan, Warri, Awka, Delta State.

Dear Alero,

You do not want to be removing babies at 20 years of age; do you? Babies only come when we have sex. Sex is best inside marriage. So, the age old advise remains: abstain if you do not want a baby; okay? But if you cannot abstain then, to be sure you do not get into unwanted pregnancy trouble again. You need to learn fertility awareness and control.