The organisers of the maiden edition of MASVI Invitational Cycling Road Race has mapped out the routes for the race scheduled for February 29, 2020.

The Race Director, Osaretin Emuze, who led the Route Mapping Team to Owan West on Thursday said the sponsor of the one day race, Mr. Sunday Ajayi would flag off the race at the Owan West Local Government Secretariat in Sabongida-Ora.

Stressing that the male and female riders drawn from seven states of the federation will ride through Uzalla, Uhonme-Ora, Emen-Ora, Avbiosi, Uzebba, turn at Okagbon and go through Olepire, Ifon and end at the MASVI filling station along Oluku- Akure road by Sobe.

Emuze said the race had been reduced from 140 to 100 kilometres for male and 80 kilos for female.

The Chairman of Owan West Local Govt Area, Frank Ilaboya said the participants would be showered with Owan West hospitality at the end of the race.