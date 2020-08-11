Jorge Masvidal has thrown down the gauntlet for a welterweight rematch with Kamaru Usman, after their hastily organized contest at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

Masvidal, nicknamed Gamebred, filled in with six days’ notice and lost 20 pounds in that space of time to fight Usman at UFC Fight Island after original opponent Gilbert Burns contracted coronavirus.

However, on fight night Usman was too strong and won via a unanimous points decision – but now Masvidal insists he wants another shot at the UFC welterweight champion, stating his willingness for another fight in a tweet on Sunday.

Masvidal wrote: ‘6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute.

“I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary”

Usman, nicknamed the Nigerian Nightmare, was largely dominant throughout their fight on July 12 in the UAE.

Yet speaking on the night after the 14th defeat of his 49-fight career, Masvidal said: ‘There were some areas where I felt that, with a better training camp, I could definitely surpass him.

“The weight cut was tough like everybody knows. I had a little bit of weight to cut but I’m not going to make excuses.”

And despite Masvidal’s willingness for a rematch, the 33-year-old champ has other potential opponents waiting in line for a title fight.