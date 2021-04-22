From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.
Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has affected minor cabinet change swapping commissioners from one ministry to another.
A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSGl, Alhaji Bala Maru said Alhaji Rabi’u Garba Gusau, the erstwhile Commissioner of Finance moves to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries as the new commissioner.
While the Commissioner of Commerce and Industries, Sufyanu Bashir Yuguda a son of former Minister of Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda Gusau becomes the new Commissioner of Finance in Zamfara state.
“The affected Hon. Commissioners should take over their new offices today Thursday 22nd April, 2021, and submit copies of their handing over notes immediately to office of the Secretary to the State Government,” he said.
It will be recalled that Yuguda served as Minister of Finance during the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
In a related development, governor Matawalle approved the appointment of Lawal Hussein as a Permanent Secretary in the State civil service and also approved the redeployment of other Permanent Secretaries.
A statement by the Permanent Secretary Administration, Yusuf Abdullahi Bakura said the redeployment takes effect from today Thursday.
Those affected according to the statement are Abubakar Barmo Mafara, from Ministry of Finance to Office of the Executive Governor while Kabiru Mohammed Gayari, from Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning moves to the Ministry of Finance.
Others are Garba Altine Dauran, from Ministry of Commerce and Industries to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Hamisu Shayau, from Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries; while Lawal Hussein, from Administration Department (OHOS) goes to the Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals.
“The affected Permanent Secretaries should take over their new offices today Thursday 22nd April, 2021, and submit copies of their handing notes for the records,” he said.
