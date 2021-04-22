From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has affected minor cabinet change swapping commissioners from one ministry to another.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSGl, Alhaji Bala Maru said Alhaji Rabi’u Garba Gusau, the erstwhile Commissioner of Finance moves to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries as the new commissioner.

While the Commissioner of Commerce and Industries, Sufyanu Bashir Yuguda a son of former Minister of Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda Gusau becomes the new Commissioner of Finance in Zamfara state.