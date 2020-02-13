Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has blasted former governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar over his recent comments describing him as nobody and irrelevant in the country.

Matawalle gave the reaction yesterday at the Government House, Gusau while receiving 55,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Bakura and Gummi local government areas who dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party..

Matawalle described the recent comments by Yari as the highest level of insensitivity for a person whom God gave an opportunity to rule a state for 8 years.

“It is very unfortunate that a former governor who is supposed to be a statesman to be making senseless and uncomplimentary comments capable of causing disaffection in the society,” he said.

The governor added that the statements by Yari shows that he is yet to accept that it is only God that gives power to whom He wants at a particular time.