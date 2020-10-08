From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has condoled the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) over the death of its National President, Comrade Ibrahim who died on Wednesday evening in Abuja.

Matawalle in a statement by the Director General Media,Public Enlightenment and Communications, Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau described late Khaleel as a

as a freedom fighter and a dogged activist who spent most of his life time in the struggle for the welfare of workers.

Matawalle described the death as shocking as the late Khaleel was in Government House, Gusau on Tuesday along with the Zamfara NULGE officials in an efforts to improve the welfare of his members in the State.

The governor said the death of Khaleel who was also the National Treasurer of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is a great lesson to leaders at all levels to fear Allah in discharging their responsibilities as death can occur at any time.

He said the death of Khaleel is a monumental loss to the country, labour unions and Kano State government and the country at large.

Matawalle prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him reward his soul with Jannatul firdaus and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.