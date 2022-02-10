Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday described the death of Alhaji Tukur Mai-bulo, an elder statesman, businessman and philanthropist as monumental loss to the state.

The governor stated this today when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the deceased who died Tuesday in Gusau.

Mai-Bulo, 72, younger brother to retired Gen. Aliyu Gusau, and uncle to the state deputy governor, Alhaji Mahdi Gusau died on Tuesday leaving behind him, 3 wives, 25 children and many grandchildren.

Matawalle described Mai-bulo as a philanthropist per excellence, honest and trustworthy man who contributed immensely to the development of the state.

The governor said the deceased spent his lifetime assisting humanity.

According the governor, the late Mai-bulo will be greatly missed for his elderly roles in uniting the people of the state.

The governor prayed Allahu (SWT) to forgive the decease shortcomings and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Matawalle extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family members, relatives and the people of Gusau Emirate over the death.

He was accompanied by the former Zamfara governor and APC chieftain, Sen. Ahmed Sani, former Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly and Chief of Staff to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji.

Others are the Secretary to the State government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Chief of Staff Government House, Gusau, Malam Ibrahim Suleiman, State APC Chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani and other senior government officials. (NAN)