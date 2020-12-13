From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has described the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, the late publisher of Leadership Newspapers, as a great loss not only to the journalism profession but Nigeria as a whole.

A statement by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Alhaji Zailani Bappa, said the Governor expressed grief over the sudden death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, noting that the newspaperman had lived a fulfilled life with a positive impact on society.

‘However, death sometimes is an unpredictable visitor. Sam has played his role in the development of this country and has left a vacuum in the field of Politics and journalism.

‘I have followed with keen interest the professional and political leanings of this great man whose medium recently honoured me with an award of excellence. The leadership newspaper has for several years, been a mobiliser, crusader and enhancer of quality.

‘As a politician, I have cause to salute his resilience and courage especially when he represented the interest of the Youth by boldly contesting the Presidency of Nigeria. This singular courage opened the floodgate for other Youths to aspire.

‘The publisher is particularly leaving a living legacy of excellence in the journalism profession in Nigeria,’ the statement read.