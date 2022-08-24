Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Tuesday approved the release of EUR 232,000.00 into the account of Cyprus International University to settle the school fees for 91 students from the state studying at the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau.

Dosara said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would disburse the amount into the various accounts of the students.

He said that the amount included: “EUR 200,000 as tuition, accommodation and meal fees to be paid out of EUR 297,509.11 initially owed for the 2021-2022 academic year.”

According the commissioner, EUR 23,157.00 would be disbursed as Residence Permit; and EUR 8,843.00 to be disbursed to the 91 students.

“The government, therefore, appealed to the students, parents and the university to exercise more patience, as the matter will soon be resolved and the students will continue their studies with minimum delay.

“The government also called on the media to cross check issues before going to press, to allow this country to progress,” he said.

Dosara said the state government had offered the students scholarships to study Medicine, Engineering, Information Technology and other sciences in various institutions in Cyprus, US, UK, Netherlands, India and Sudan.(NAN)