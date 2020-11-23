Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has facilitated the unconditional rescue of 11 kidnapped victims through the carrot and stick initiative of his administration without paying any ransom.

A statement by the press secretary to the governor, Alhaji Jamilu Iliyasu Birnin-Magaji, said governor Matawalle received the 11 kidnapped victims at the Government House, Gusau.

Receiving the victims,10 males and a female, who are from Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state, the governor said assured that his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in all parts of the state.

Matawalle added that his carrot and stick approach was to ensure lasting peace and tranquility in all parts of the state and beyond. He said to achieve sustainable peace and security in the state, the peace accord and reconciliation process with repentant bandits will be sustained while those of them who refuse to repent and drop arms will face the full wrath of the law.

Matawalle directed that the victims should be taken to the hospital to ascertain their health status before their final release to their respective families.

Earlier, while handing over the 11 kidnapped victims to the governor, the state Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Dauran, said the victims were rescued through the dialogue initiative without paying their abductors any ransom.