Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has revoked a N25 billion contract awarded to Alliance Trading Company Limited, a firm allegedly owned by ex-governor Adamu Aliero of Kebbi state.

The governor also revoked contracts worth N27 billion awarded to China Zhonghao in 2013 and 2018.

The contracts were revoked by Matawalle at the state’s executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioner for Works, Ibrahim Isa Mayana, who disclosed this after the meeting in Gusau, said the contractors had been asked to return the funds tot eh state or face prosecution. He said the contracts were cancelled because they were not properly executed. He also alleged that most of the contractors had abandoned their jobs despite being paid by the state.

The worth of all the contracts revoked by Matawalle is put at N79.6 billion.

They were awarded by preceding administrations in the state, including those of Abdulaziz Yari, Matawalle’s predecessor.

“China Zhonghao was awarded 84 boreholes rural water scheme worth over N27.694 billion in 2018 and was paid N14.477 billion but abandoned the contract just at 13 percent completion,” Mayana said.

“Alliance Trading was awarded N25.992 billion contract for rural electrification in14 local government areas in 2013, and was paid N22.599 billion, but the company abandoned the contract after reaching just 67 per cent completion,” he said.