The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a summit of political leaders in the country, where issues relating to peace building, equity, justice and national cohesion will be addressed.

The CUPP, in a statement by its spokesman, Ugochinyere Ikenga, also implored the President to saddle the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to lead a national initiative for peace and confidence building across the country.

The coalition noted that a national peace building initiative has become imperative as a result of mounting tensions across different parts of the country.

According to the opposition coalition: ‘We believe that Nigeria needs such a deliberation now more than ever before and a quick convocation of such meeting will save the nation from further descending into worst security, economic and other challenges more than the ones we are witnessing now.’

The CUPP further stated that the opposition is pleased with Matawalle’s peace initiatives in Zamfara, adding that ‘based on the Governor’s recent engagements across tribal and religious divides, that he is acceptable to all sides of the divides,’ necessitating the need for the President to saddle him with the task of confidence building across the country.