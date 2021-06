From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bala Bello, the Chief of Staff, Bala Mande, Deputy Chief of Staff, Bashir Mary, and all commissioners with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa

“Governor Matawalle has today, May 31, dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect,” he said.