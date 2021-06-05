From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has booted out all the sole administrators in the 14 local government councils in the state.

Matawalle’s decision was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Jafar Maradun.

“The dissolution of the local government councils’ sole administrators followed the expiration of their tenure elongation period of six months as earlier approved by the Zamfara State House of Assembly which expired on Friday 4th June 2021,” he said.

The governor directed all the sacked local government sole administrators to hand over the affairs of their councils to their respective Directors of Administration and General Services with immediate effect.

Matawalle thanked them for their services to the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.