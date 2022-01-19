From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has charged government officials, as well as security agencies, to intensify efforts to end kidnapping and banditry in the state.

Matawalle, who stated this, at a retreat for members of the Zamfara State Executive Council and other top government officials, in Abuja, said there was need to return the state on the path of meaningful development.

He explained that the retreat is expected to help in the entrenchment of harmony, collaborative synergy, good governance, sound leadership amongst other in the administration of the state.

“As we enter the midterm of our administration, the task ahead is that of multiplying our efforts of building a new Zamfara state.

“We must strategies to redouble our efforts in fighting banditry and place our state on the path of an enduring development by optimally utilising the resources at our disposal.

“This is a clarion call for all of us to brace up to the great tasks ahead,” Matawalle said.

In her remarks, the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, commended the Zamfara governor for convening the retreat to in a bid to improve service delivery in the state.

“I am indeed confident that coming out of this retreat and going forward, the Governor Matawalle administration in Zamfara State will achieve more giant strides through the speedy and holistic implementation of the aptly coined year 2022 budget of inclusiveness,” she stated.

Yemi-Esan assured the Zamfara State government that her Office is ready to support and partner with the state, so as to build a smarter and more efficient civil service.

“This, we can fast-track by collaborating and synchronizing federal and state government programmes so as to create a sustainable interface for policy formulation and implementation,” she said.