From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Worried by the spate of deadly attacks by bandits in the country, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has called for a new approach in the fight against banditry in the state.

Zamfara has been in the spotlight over the activities of bandit in the last few years.

The governor, while addressing participants at the opening ceremony of the retreat organised for members of the Zamfara State executive council, special advisers and other relevant public office, called on them to redouble their efforts to end banditry in the state.

He said, ”We must strategise to redouble our efforts in fighting banditry and place our state on the path of an enduring development by optimally utilising the resources at our disposal. This is a clarion call for all of us to brace up to the great tasks ahead.”

He said the House of Assembly in the state will soon pass the Child Rights Act.

”The Child Protection Bill and the Disability Bill would soon be passed by the House of Assembly and signed into law as soon as they are brought for my assent”, he said.

The governor said the decision to conduct the retreat was informed by one of the fundamental principles of his administration to continuously reposition the machinery of government in tune with the ever-changing dynamics of our time.

”It is my expectation that, at the end of the retreat, participants will return to their respective duty posts full of fresh ideas relating to Administrative Procedures, Financial Prudence, Policy Innovations, Information Technology, Executive Council Business and Inter-Governmental Collaboration.

”As you are aware, Zamfara State, like other states in the northwest, is confronted with a serious security problem, which has exacerbated the multiple development challenges we face. I believe that opportunities like this retreat could be used to stimulate thought and offer workable solutions to issues affecting not only the public sector but also the overall development of our state,” he said.

Also speaking at the retreat, The Head of service, Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Yemi- Esan called on Zamfara State Government to prioritise the quality of its human resource.

While stressing that it is most valuable asset in curbing banditry, Yemi-Esan saud, the Federal government through its Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), is repositioning the service for more effective and improved service delivery.

Among other goals, she added that the plan sought to bring about culture/attitudinal change from bureaucratic red-tapism to a result-oriented, innovative and entrepreneurial public service among other objectives.

She commended gov Matawalle, over the laudable and proactive initiative saying, it is not only in line with international best practices but a clear sign of visionary leadership in the state’s public service.