From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has signed into law the N142, 77 billion 2021 appropriation bill passed by the state assembly. Signing the budget at the Government House, Gusau, the governor promised that the budget will be judiciously implemented for the development of the state.

The governor said the 2021 budget will assist his administration to confront the political, economic, social and security challenges in the state. He said the Due Process Office has been established to make the state government more responsible in its fiscal policies and implementation. He commended the legislative arm for the fast but tedious work on the budget.

Earlier, the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magariya, while presenting the passed bill for the governor’s assent, said the appropriation of N145, 438,751,00.00 presented by him for the legislators’ consideration was reduced to N142, 779,251,00.00.

According to him, the three billion Naira reduction was effected to make the budget a realistic one in view of the economic realities and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.