From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.
Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has signed the N142, 77 billion 2021 appropriation bill passed by the state assembly into law.
Signing the budget at the Government House Gusau, Matawalle promised that the budget will be judiciously implemented for the development of the state.
The governor said the 2021 budget would assist his administration to confront the political, economic, social and security challenges in the State.
Matawalle said Due Process Office has been established to make the state government more responsible in its fiscal policies and implementation.
He commended the Legislative arm for the fast but tedious work on the budget.
Earlier, the Speaker while presenting the passed bill for the governor to assent, the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magariya said the appropriation of N145,438,751,00.00 presented by the governor for the legislators consideration was reduced to N142,779,251,00.00 .
The Speaker said the three billion Naira reduction was effected to make the budget a realistic one in view of the economic realities and the effect of the COVID-19/pandemic.
