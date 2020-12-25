From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has signed the N142, 77 billion 2021 appropriation bill passed by the state assembly into law.

Signing the budget at the Government House Gusau, Matawalle promised that the budget will be judiciously implemented for the development of the state.

The governor said the 2021 budget would assist his administration to confront the political, economic, social and security challenges in the State.