From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has suspended the Emir of Dansadau in Maru local government area, Alhaji Hussaini Umar with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Alhaji Zailani Bappa.

“His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun, Barden Hausa, Shattiman Sakkwato) has approved the suspension of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar with immediate effect.

“Governor Matawalle further approves that the District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad S/Kudu will oversee the affairs of the Emirate.

“Similarly, the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi Alhaji Bello Wakkala has been suspended from Office. His suspension is also with immediate effect,” he said.