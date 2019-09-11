Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle, has urged politicians and the elite to evolve ways of creating jobs instead of giving temporary welfare packages to the citizenry.

Matawalle made the call in Gusau yesterday while presenting vehicles, money and other items to some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The items were donated by Senator Hassan Nasiha, representing Zamfara Central in the national assembly.

He said that the political class, especially national assembly members should evolve legal frameworks that would ensure massive job creation.

“It is only when you teach a person how to fend for himself that you can be seen to have impacted positively on his or her life.

“I commend the senator for making these donations, but l want you to consider securing jobs for our teeming unemployed youths,” he said.