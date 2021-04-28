From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has vowed to demolish any house belonging to or harbouring bandit informants, collaborators and weapons suppliers in the state.

Governor Matawalle made vow in Gusau, the state capital, where he received Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who came along with his administation’s council members to commiserate with the Government and people of Zamfara State over the recent bandit attack parts of the state.

The Zamfara governor said that he had instructed that serious punitive measures, including the demolition of any property housing informants, weapons suppliers and others aiding bandit activities in the state, with immediate effect.

The action became necessary in order to fully address the resurgence of armed banditry activities in some parts of the state which is being aided by the people who are living mostly in the cities and providing information to the bandits in the bushes,’ Matawalle said.

The governor noted that the activities of the bandit informants and their collaborators are causing a lot of problems in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state, as called for the support of the people of Zamfara.

The governor urged traditional rulers in the state to keep vigil and monitor the activities of landlords giving out houses for rent by urging the landlords to report any suspicious movement to security authorities for immediate action.

‘If movements of suspicious characters are monitored and reported to the security agencies the killing of innocent souls will reduced significantly in the state,’ he said.

Earlier, Governor Tambuwal described the recent murders in parts of the state as devastating and tragic.

He said the killing of the innocent is serious calamity, and commended efforts taken by Governor Matawalle to curb banditry.

The Sokoto governor led members of his council in prayers for an end to the mass murders in Zamfara and the country.