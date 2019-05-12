The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has made a formal request to the world basketball ruling body, FIBA demanding it take action against the Cameroon Basketball Federation.

Reason for the request is based on Cameroon’s for allegation that Nigeria fixed her game against Cote d’ Ivoire in the last window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers.

Though, FIBA through its ethics committee in a letter dated April 16 and sent to the Nigeria and Cameroon federations had thrown the case out for lack of substance, the Nigeria Basketball Federation is praying FIBA to slam Cameroon for alleging match fixing in the first place. The Fédération Camerounaise de Basket-Ball (FECABASKET) had filed a protest after failing to qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with Cote d’ Ivoire emerging the best third placed team out of the two groups that produced Nigeria, Senegal, Angola and Tunisia. Nigeria had gone into the last window with an impressive 9-0 record and had made it clear after punching their ticket for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China that they wanted to end the qualifiers unbeaten.

Freethrow gathered that the FIBA ethics committee had looked into the mattered and resolved that Cameroon did not have any case against Nigeria.