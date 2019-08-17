The 51-year-old Siasia played 51 times as a striker for the Nigerian national team. He was a member of the Super Ea- gles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 after winning a bronze at the same tournament in 1992. He was also in the squad tat represented Nigeria at her first appearance at the World Cup in United States in 1994 where the Super Eagles was rated the fifth best team at the tournament.

He later coached various national youth sides before managing the Super Eagles in 2016. He was in charge of the Flying Eagles team that won silver at the FIFA U20 World Cup held in Egypt in 2005. He also won silver with the Dream team at the Olympics in 2008 and a bronze within same team at the summer games in 2016. Siasia’s case is the latest to emerge from FIFA’s long- running investigation into the activities of Singaporean Wilson Raj Perumal, who FIFA has called a “known match fixer” and who has admitted such activity in several interviews. FIFA said that the former Super Eagles’ coach was banned for life “from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.” In addition to the life ban, Siasia has also been fined $51,051.66. Meanwhile, Siasiahas denied involvement in any match-fixing or bribery scandal and vowed “to fight to clear his name.” In a swift reaction to the FIFA ban, yesterday, the for- mer Super Eagles’ coach said he was yet to receive a letter from the world football gov- erning body. He also claimed that he was hearing about the scandal for the first time and that he was never invited to defend himself. Siasia,whospoketo ex-Media Officer of the Eagles, Colin Udoh, said: “I don’t know anything about this. I did nothing wrong and I have not received any letter from FIFA.”