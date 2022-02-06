By Akanimo Kufre
The League Management Company (LMC) has given Dakkada FC permission to return to the Nest of Champions in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, commencing this weekend when they host Kano Pillars in a matchday 11 fixture by 4:00 pm.
After one of their Assistant Coaches, Sunday Etefa was found guilty of assaulting a match official at the end of a matchday four outing against Remo Stars in Uyo on January 2, the second NPFL club in Uyo was fined three million and five hundred thousand Naira and ordered to play a minimum of three home matches at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.
The LMC satisfaction came after the investigation it has carried out and the documents received regard- ing Dakkada’s compliance with its decisions including the charging of the culprit to court and the payment of the stipulated fine.
“In view of your substantial compliance with the decisions of the LMC as outlined in our Summary Jurisdiction notice of 5th January 2022 we hereby grant you conditional approval to return to Uyo for your subsequent home matches within the frame- work of the NPFL starting with matchday 11: Dakkada vs Kano Pillars”, the letter reads.
