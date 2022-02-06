By Akanimo Kufre

The League Management Company (LMC) has given Dakkada FC permission to return to the Nest of Champions in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, commencing this weekend when they host Kano Pillars in a matchday 11 fixture by 4:00 pm.

After one of their Assistant Coaches, Sunday Etefa was found guilty of assaulting a match official at the end of a matchday four outing against Remo Stars in Uyo on January 2, the second NPFL club in Uyo was fined three million and five hundred thousand Naira and ordered to play a minimum of three home matches at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

