THE management of Matchmakers Consult International has congratulated the National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) Ebere Amaraizu, on his recent promotion to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

CSP Amaraizu also doubles as the Police PRO for the Enugu Command.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Shina Philips, the MD/CEO of Matchmakers Consult International commended the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, the Police hierarchy and the Police Service Commission for CSP Amaraizu’s promotion.

‘CSP Ebere Amaraizu is one of the most resourceful police officers of this generation. As Enugu Police PRO, he harnessed the power of sports, especially football to engage young persons and divert their attention away from cultism, crime and other social vices.’ Mr. Philips said.

Speaking further, Mr. Philips said, ‘As an organization and a partner to POCACOV, Matchmakers Consult commend the Inspector General of Police for appointing CSP Amaraizu as the National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices. He is a rare talent in the management of youths and the use of advocacy and sensitization to re-orientate and rehabilitate youths who are tempted or have strayed into cultism, drugs and other vices.’

According to Philips “CSP Amaraizu is especially suited to coordinate this Campaign. Since becoming the Police Spokesperson for the Enugu Command, he has worked very closely with students of post-primary and post-secondary schools. He has led advocacy campaigns with celebrities across the State. His interactions with youths and the experience he has garnered will come in handy as he leads the national campaign against these vices.

“Reports in the media have shown that the Nigeria Police and indeed the Nigerian society should take the issue of cultism very seriously. Cases of violent crimes, armed robbery, burglary, etc have been traced to cult activities. Unfortunately, there are now cases of cultism involving secondary school pupils below the age of 15. Although the Nigeria Police Force now has an Anti-Cultism Unit in each State Command, the introduction of POCACOV is a deft move to stop the vice at its very roots”.

POCACOV which is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police will have its national launch and deployment on 27 February 2020 in Abuja.

It is domiciled in the Force PRO Department. A Sensitization Workshop was held on 13 November 2019 in Abuja for all Police PRO of State Commands. Speaking at the Workshop, DCP Frank Mba said, ‘We need to think outside the box and the Nigeria Police Force is actually thinking outside the box; we need to mobilize our people…we need to work with the different stakeholders. This programme is about getting to the root causes of these vices using community-related approaches.’

The scheme was in response to society’s growing concern about rising cases of crimes and violence occasioned by cultism, drug abuse, and gang-related violence prevalent among youths. On assumption of office as Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu immediately increased its scope to the national level. The IGP flagged-off POCACOV on 29 August 2019 in Enugu.