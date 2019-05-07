“There are so many learning disabilities in children. Some of them are Autism, Down syndrome, Cerebral palsy and Hearing impairment.

“Some parents are ashamed and lock up their children with these disorders. We are begging them to bring out their children. We want the world to know that these children are still useful in the society. We have an arm in the school that cares for children with these disorders. We are practicing inclusion to teach them how to be relevant in the society.”

Occupational therapist, Francis Anachebe added that independency is the vision of the unit for the children. Hence, they work with the children through individualized educational plan. Parents pity their special need children and always hide them away from the society. “We don’t pity them. Rather we feel for them and with this feeling comes the ability to help them out,” he explained.

Mrs. Uju Onyeka, a mother of three has one of her child in the unit. According to her, it is nobody’s fault that she had a child with Autism rather it is a natural occurrence. She explained that the boy was four years old when he was enrolled in the school but now 13.