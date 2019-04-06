Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) has urged Delta State Government to improve its blood transfusion policy as a step towards reducing the high rate of maternal and perinatal deaths.

UNICEF Health Specialist, Rivers Field Office, Dr. Eghe Abe gave the advice in Asaba on the sidelines of the launch of Delta State Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) report 2017/2018.

Dr. Abe said from available statistics, it was clear that hemorrhage is very high in the cause of deaths among pregnant women and newborns, noting that the development negates the fundamental human right of the child to survival and health as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child ratified by the Nigerian Government in 1991.

According to him, available statistics show that three out of ten (28%) newborn babies die yearly after delivery and 449 pregnant women would die during pregnancy or childbirth.

Abe said UNICEF will encourage the state government to fast track the passage of proposed MPDSR Bill, an executive draft bill presently at the state Ministry of Justice, explaining that the passage of the bill will make it compulsory for every death across all health institutions to be reported so as to review such deaths and establish the cause for subsequent prevention.

“And it also makes the work of the MPDSR committee easier because when deaths are reported, you are able to review the deaths. When it is reviewed, you are able to know why the mothers and babies are dying, and when you know why, it helps in bringing out interventions that will reduce those deaths which is what UNICEF and other bodies are after.

“It is part of the ‘Every Child Alive Global’ programme, and what we aim to achieve is to reduce preventable deaths. And we are going to support Delta State in the launch of their ‘Every New Born Action Plan’. And I know that is the next in line because when you do that you are able to further let them know why our mothers are dying, and the policies and work plan to institute to make sure that our babies don’t die when they are born,” Abe stated.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Festus Agas who launched the MPDSR report, described it as a landmark policy document, noting that when every death and birth is recorded, it will enable government to plan adequately for the citizens.

“Importantly they made far reaching recommendations to government, among other things, there is need for government to pass a law to make it compulsory for every health institution to report all deaths. The implication is that government will be in a better position to plan for her citizens.

“Recall that one of our promises is prosperity for all Deltans, that abundance particularly in the area of health is of utmost importance to us. We are working on that bill,” Agas said.

He gave the assurance that when the MPDSR Bill is passage into, no effort would be spared to ensure its implementation across the state, maintaining that the health of the people was very paramount to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.