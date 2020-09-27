…declares monthly Orange Day as anti-women violence

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated 14 mini ambulances and 12,000 standardized dignity kits to Borno to strenghtnen maternal and child healthcare.

UNFPA in a report from its Maiduguri office on weekend, said the mini ambulances were provided with fund from Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and other sources, to ensure women due for ante-natal and post-natal assess hospitals and medical facilities.

“The 14 mini ambulances were to strengthen maternal and child healthcare intervention, through enhancing access and supporting other SRH/GBV referrals within hard-to-reach and scattered settlements of Konduga, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere and part of Mafa local governments,” the UNFPA office disclosed.

UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Ulla Mueller said the organization was launching the Orange Day Campaign as part of its efforts to increase awareness and mobilize communities to stand in solidarity against gender based violence and harmful practices.

“It aims to maintain global awareness of campaign to prevent and end violence against women & girls by highlighting related issues. We are super excited about this initiative as it translates to sustained efforts to stamp out violence against women and girls.“

Borno has an alarming rate of maternal mortality rate with 100 deaths per 1000 births according to the Commissioner of Health, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura during the distribution of drugs and medical consumables on Wednesday, quoting a 2018 National Demographic Survey.

Kwaya-Bura represented by the Director of Medical services, Dr Buba Mshelia said 26 percent of women visit the hospital for ante-natal.