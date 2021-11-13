Mathematics Teachers in Lagos State have been advised to embrace innovative methods and use of instructional materials in order to attract attention of students and improve their performance in the subject.

This was the consensus of participants at the Annual General Meeting of the Lagos State Chapter of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) held in Oshodi, Lagos State.

Newly elected president of the Association, Dr Nasirdeen Ayinde Malik, said the new regime had made resolution of the problem of failure in Mathematics its number one priority.

“We want to make Mathematics more pleasurable. For years people have been failing Mathematics at WAEC and NECO. We ask ourselves what has contributed to this. This is part of the questions this regime wants to provide answers to,” he said.

He said the association will be organising training and workshops in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to work on difficult topics. He challenged teachers of Mathematics at primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to identify with MAN, saying one of the challenges faced by the association is ensuring teachers identify with activities of the body.

The newly installed fellow of the association, Comrade Abiodun Hassan, identified the use of instructional materials, songs and mnemonic devices as measures that will simplify the subject and arouse attention of students.

“The problem with teaching and learning of mathematics are about 66 and they are divided into eight categories. We have the problem from students, from the teachers, from the society, from the social media and so on. They are so many. The students see it as problematic because of teaching method. If you use all these play away methods you will have positive results”, Hassan said.

He further stated that teachers should de-emphasise monetary gain and see the students as their personal children and the future.

The programme witnessed election of new executive members of the Association. They include Dr. Nasrudeen Ayinde Malik as chairman; Mrs Odubolanle Oluremi Oludipe, deputy chairman; Mr. Ibraheem Akinrinsola Adebiyi, Secretary General and Mr. Ademola O. Afolabi, Assistant Secretary;

Others are Mrs. Abimbola Oluwayemisi Okoilu and Mr Bashiru Irinoye, Treasurer and Financial Secretary respectively; Mr. Sulaiman O. Ayuba and Mr Nurudeen Abdul are the Publicity Secretary 1 and 2 respectively while Mrs Adijat Azeez-Olowu is the new social secretary.

