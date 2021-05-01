As he prepares for the premiere of his new stage play “I Remember” and the release of the theme song album, Matthew ‘M.R’ Reed has revealed his plans to proceed on a promotional tour.

The Chicago born artist told us the tour tagged “I REMEMBER NATIONAL TOUR” will visit 10 states and 20 major cities in the US. The tour will kick off in his home state of Chicago, Illinois and will comprise live performances at select theaters and venues, radio/tv visits for interviews, autograph signing and photo sessions with the cast.

M.R said the tour is tentatively slated to begin on the 7th of September and run through the 19th of November 2021. He said that talks are currently ongoing with tour management companies and prospective sponsors to solidify arrangements. “Due to covid safety measures and protocols no dates have been confirmed yet” Matthew says.

He also said that the positive response of his fans to his premiere announcement last month on Facebook, when he previewed the theme music for the play live, motivated him to do a proper promotional tour after the premiere of the play in June.

M.R Reed said that planning a tour in these covid times is very challenging but him and his team are already working with the local health authorities to ensure safety protocols are put in place to protect all attendees.