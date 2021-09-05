Renowned makeup artist-turned entrepreneur, Deola Aina has set a new record in the entertainment industry with the relaunch of her publication, Giovanna magazine.

According to Deola, the fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine is targeted at smart, stylish and successful African women who want to look and feel good regardless of life’s demands.

Deola, who is married to filmmaker and music video director, Mattmax, started her production career in 2015 producing all her husband’s music videos and television commercials. With lots of experiences on her side, she published two books, The New Weight Loss Guide and Make Him Propose To You.

In 2016, editions of Giovanna magazine had on their covers faces of top artistes like Seyi Shay, Mike Aremu, and Ghanaian star actress, Lukie Gyan Lawson. However, in 2017, her busy schedule and Instagram account that was hacked affected the consistency and productivity of the magazine until it was re-launched last year.

Speaking at the magazine launch in Victoria Island, Lagos, Deola said, “Giovanna magazine was inspired by my experience while living in the Diaspora, and then moving back to work in Africa’s burgeoning beauty and entertainment industry.”

On his part, Giovanna’s Creative Director, Matthew Aina, stated: “Africans have a unique sense of style, culture and creativity. The exclusive media event was part of a two-day fashion exhibition held in commemoration of Giovanna magazine.”

