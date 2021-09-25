By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola has matriculated about 2, 341 students into its 2020/2021 academic year programme.

The students inducted into the higher institution of learning included 913 Direct Entry students, 164 sandwich students and another 150 Distance Learning students.

This was contained in an address delivered by Vice Chancellor Prof Liman Tukur at the campus’ matriculation ground in Yola, Adamawa State.

Prof Liman, welcoming the students said: ‘Your choice to study with us, is a clear indication that you believe in the quality of teaching and learning being offered here and are poised for an exciting academic experience.

‘Every student who enrols for the first time must go through the rites of matriculation and take the matriculation oath indicating formal admission into MAU.’

The Vice Chancellor added that ‘the matriculation oath will oblige you to be diligent in the pursuit of your studies, to seek knowledge and truth, and to the general good of the university and humanity; To be true to our motto: Knowledge and Humanity.’

The Vice Chancellor at the event announced that the institution would by next academic year, commence programmes on Medicine and Surgery and would also see to the restoration of several other programmes.

Prof Tukur announced that the ‘total number of registered undergraduate students stands at 2341 students.’

He also announced that ‘the university has received approval for the introduction of Medicine and Surgery in addition to reinstated degree programmes of Accounting, Business Administration, Banking and Finance, Economics, as well as, Library and Information Science.”

The Vice Chancellor called on the university community to continue to observe the COVID-19 pandemic protocols of handwashing, social distancing and sanitising of the hands in order prevent the disease from spreading any further.

