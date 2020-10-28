The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has urged Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for the peace, unity and stability in the country.

The Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau.

Liman said the call was imperative for the Muslims to dedicate the Maulud celebrations and pray for peaceful coexistence in the country.

“Maulud is the period to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, we should use this blessful period and offer special prayers for our dear country.

“Let us seek for divine intervention to guide our leaders and end terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of crimes affecting the state and other parts of the country.

“Nigerians, irrespective of our differences should work together to ensure one peaceful country,” he said.

Liman also urged the youths to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting the peace, stressing that they should be disciplined, law abiding, loyal, patriotic and support government programmes.

“It is good for the youths to embrace viable programmes initiated by President Muhammad Buhari’s administration for sustainable social and economic development in the country.”

Liman further commended Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari for donating food items to Islamic clerics and less privileged, adding that the gesture would enable the Muslims to celebrate the Maulud in a happy mood. (NAN)