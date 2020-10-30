Gyang Bere, Jos Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Northern Governors Forum has urged Muslims to reflects on the virtues of love, tolerance, understanding and honesty as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, istated this in a statement on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Prophet Muhhamed.

Lalong also asked for sober reflection among Nigerians saying the current situation in the country called for patience, understanding, honesty, sincerity, kindness and collaboration in overcoming the challenges.

The governor called for calm from events of recent past, assuring that government was doing all that was necessary to address issues raised by the youths.

He appealed to youths to resist the temptation of engaging in destruction of properties which only retards development.

In his goodwill message, Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) urged Muslims to refrain from actions that are inimical to the growth of the country.

JNI chairman in Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Bello, said no nation could grow under an atmosphere of chaos and instability.

He advised Muslims to use the period to reflect on the state of the nation and be law-abiding.

Bello called on Muslims to continue to uphold the legacy of peace bequeathed to them by Prophet Mohammed, saying recent happenings in the country had made it compelling for all Nigerians to work for peace.

“The fundamental message of the Prophet is love, peaceful co-existence and sharing of fellowship with all people of faith,” he said.

He also directed Imams of various mosques in the state to conduct special prayer sessions for the country and all its leaders from local government to federal levels.

He urged the nation’s leaders to emulate the simplicity, humility and exemplary leadership style of Prophet Mohammed in order to put the country back on track and save it from collapse.

“Well-to-do individuals should show empathy to the poor and needy in the society and forgive one another in the spirit of Eid-el-Maulud,” he said.

Bello commended President Buhari for the way he had been handling issues pertaining to religion since his assumption of office, especially the establishment of the inter-religious council.

While felicitating with Muslims, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) urged Nigerians to ensure peaceful coexistence in the interest of the nation.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe in Kaduna,the group said Maulud celebration was coming at a time Nigeria was going through difficulties and urged youths to avoid violence.

“Our country is mired in deep crises of violent demonstrations, killings and looting at an unprecedented level.

“The events of the past few weeks do not portray us as a Godly people that we are known all over the world to be. The forum is particularly urging the youths to avoid violent street demonstrations and the unprecedented looting of public and private properties. They should rather engage the government in useful dialogue,” he said.

Also, Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, urged Muslims to have the fear of Allah and behave in acceptable manner to fellow human beings.

He said being a Muslim is not enough ,but to consistently have the fear of Allah in dealing with all and sundry.

“I want to urge us to revive and rekindle the teachings of the Prophet by preaching peace wherever we find ourselves irrespective of any part of the country we may find ourselves.”

He said Maulud was not only for merry-making but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad was sent by the Almighty Allah to do for humanity.

“As Muslims who are sincere in their faith, we are supposed to follow all that the Prophet of Islam preaches and teaches. Prophet Muhammad preached peace, love and unity, and as true followers of Islam, we should emulate the same virtues, so that we can enjoy the blessings of Almighty Allah, here and in eternity.”

He urged Muslim faithful to learn how to forgive, stressing that Allah Himself forgives in an unquantifiable manner.

He called on the Muslims to be prayerful as prayer is key to overcoming any situation in which they find themselves, adding that the time was indeed challenging.

He urged Muslims to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of Islam saying that there was a reward for every action.

The monarch charged Muslim faithful to use the occasion of the Eid-El-Maulud to imbibe and promote the virtues of humility, love, peace, harmony and mutual co-existence which Prophet Muhammad professes.

“I sincerely appeal to Muslims to seize this opportunity to offer special prayers for the unity, progress and prosperity of Nigeria so that the country may overcome its recurring myriad of challenges,” he said.

Abubakar said Maulud Nabiyi is a special period that calls for sober reflections and special prayers to Almighty Allah for Nigerian leaders at all levels for Allah’s wisdom and guidance.