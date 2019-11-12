Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Muslims to emulate the virtuous life of Prophet Mohammad as they celebrate Maulud-Nabiy.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday in Osogbo, noted that the virtues of Mohammad constitute the whole essence of his birthday celebration.

The governor said the observance of virtues like total obedience, love, justice and self-sacrifice of the Prophet by Muslim faithful, would take the country and the state in particular to the promised land.

“The development of every community, state or country is dependent upon the action and inaction of its leaders and followers. We are all leaders in our own right at the various strata of the society – family, community, professional and religious bodies.

“If we all play our parts at each stratum, it will translate to peace, security, and development. I, therefore, implore you to give us your maximum support so that, together, we can deliver the Osun of our dream.

“I have no doubt that with prayers and the right attitude and policies that our administration has so far brought to bear on governance, our state is on the path to its desired destination.

“I wish the Muslim faithful and the country a happy Maulud-Nabiy celebration,” the governor said.