From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, felicitated Muslims in the state and across the world as they mark this year’s Maulud Nabiyy, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, enjoined the Muslim faithful to use the opportunity of the remembrance of the birth of the Prophet to reflect on his lessons and teachings.

Noting that the Prophet led a life of service to Allah and humanity, Governor Oyetola urged the people to emulate this virtue.

Oyetola also advised Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s shining virtues of love, compassion, tolerance and promotion of peaceful co-existence, noting that if they do this, the society will be much better.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The governor, however, called on Muslims in Osun and Nigeria to use this occasion to pray for the peace, stability, progress and development of Osun in particular and the country in general.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .