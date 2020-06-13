For the United Kingdom-based accountant and tax consultant, Maurice Emeka Akueme, has unknowingly become the toast of many youths in the South East State of Enugu and by extension, to some of their counterparts in Benue and Cross River States. The reason for Akueme’s new status as darling of these thousands of youngsters who speak glowingly about him is his large-heartedness.

Spotlight learnt that over the years, the former banker has turned a super social entrepreneur affecting the lives of others through his Maurice Akueme Foundation (MAF), a Non-Governmental Organisation he floated in 2016. Akueme has used the organisation as a vehicle to get many youths engaged and attain their full potentials. It’s on record that the stylish philanthropist —who has also been assisting his fellow compatriots in the United Kingdom to get by— has helped dozens of these youngsters through school while others got trained at an ICT Centre he set up. His most recent intervention that has been on everyone’s lips was his COVID-19 outreach in the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State. It was learnt that aside from sending stipends to hundreds of youths across the State, the social entrepreneur has donated food items, drugs and toiletries worth millions of naira to his people in Udi homestead and three other LGAs in Enugu State. The most inspiring aspect of Akueme’s generosity is that he goes about it quietly, seeking little recognition. Owing to his multi-sectorial interventions, the leadership of the National Council of Enugu State Students (NACESS) has declared Akueme a silent achiever and humanitarian.