Fred Itua, Abuja

Former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Maurice Iwu, has dismissed media reports credited to a former national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, where he made some grave allegations.

Umeh, in an exclusive interview granted to Daily Sun, claimed that Iwu, as chairman of INEC, frustrated the re-election bid of Mr. Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Iwu in his reaction, said Umeh was not part of those who ensured the re-election success of Obi. He also denied claims that he disobeyed series of court judgments on the issue.

“I didn’t want to join issues with Chief Victor Umeh regarding his statement about me in an interview he granted to attack Peter Obi,” he said, adding that “it is important for the records to categorically refute the falsehood in Chief Umeh’s interview. Perhaps more important is the lesson that leadership is not a business that is measured in transactional terms of profit and loss.”

“The fact is that Chief Umeh was not involved at all in the nomination process that led to the recognition of Peter Obi as the APGA candidate for Anambra election. There were several conflicting court judgements on the Chairmanship of APGA.

“Just before the close of nomination for the election Chief Chekwas Okorie was declared the authentic Chairman of the party. APGA had concluded its nomination process and selected Peter Obi as its gubernatorial candidate but INEC could not accept any nomination signed by Chief Victor Umeh because of the legal position.

“I was actually at the Basilica in Yamoussoukro (Ivory Cost) when the late President Yar’dua called to inform me that there was a petition by Peter Obi alerting him that it would be unfair to deny APGA the chance to field a candidate in the election.

“The president was shocked when I informed him that I agreed with the petitioner and that it could also create security problem if Anambra people were denied the right to chose their candidate. I had to cut short my private visit to Yamoussoukro to attend to the crisis.

“On my return I contacted Peter Obi through an Anambra state senator who is a mutual friend. I directed the INEC Alternative Dispute Resolution unit to handle the matter. The method requires prior neutral assessment or evaluation of the matter and the participation of Chief Umeh was considered counter productive and likely to undermine a win-win resolution.

“The case was successfully resolved and I requested Dim Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu to sign the nomination form for Peter Obi. The partially completed forms were sent to Ikemba by hand-courier and he signed and returned the signed document through same person, who is still alive.

“All those who participated in the conflict resolution through the ADR mechanism, including Chief Chekwas Okorie, the INEC head of ADR at the time, the Intelligence Adviser, and the Senator are alive to confirm my statement. Peter Obi was not nominated based on any court action by Chief Umeh. He was NOT even part of the process,” he added.

He said he has deliberately restrained himself from responding to insults and falsehoods peddled by politicians against, warning that he could no longer take them.

“I had a cordial relationship with Mr. Peter Obi even when he was in court with Dr. Chris Ngige and INEC. He was very respectful and drew a commendable distinction between my person and INEC. I don’t want to comment on Chief Umeh’s statement regarding why he took over the Chairmanship of APGA, history should never be based on re-wired narrative. Prof. Maurice Iwu.”