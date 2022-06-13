By Monica Iheakam

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has successfully defended his Shot Put title in a record breaking fashion as the curtains were on Sunday drawn on the 22nd edition of the African Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

The 29 year old threw 21.20m to erase the 21.08m championship record he set four years ago in Asaba, Delta State and has now become the first Nigerian to successfully defend a Shot Put title in the history of the championship.

Chukwuebuka’s golden effort increased Nigeria’s medals to five gold while high jumper, Mike Edwards won a silver medal and the 4x400m men and women’s relay teams got bronze to ensure an under strength Nigerian team came third in the medals table for the third consecutive editions.

Nigeria won a total of 11 medals made up of five gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan opened the floodgate of medals after she retained the 100m hurdles title.

The women’s 4×100 relay team and Discus thrower, Chioma Onyekwere won two more the next day before Oyesade Olatoye added a historic hammer gold on day four.

Chukwuebuka added the fifth on day five.

