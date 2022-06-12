Nigeria Track and Field athlete Chioma Onyekwere has successfully defended her African title in the Women’s Discus event that she won in 2018 during the 21st edition of the African Athletics Championship in Asaba, Delta state.

Chioma threw 58.19m in Discus Women’s event to win gold for Team Nigeria yesterday, 10th June, 2022 at the ongoing 22nd edition of the biennial tournament in Mauritius.

Meanwhile, Two US-based athletes Nora Atim Monie(54.44m) of Cameroon and Obiageri Amechi(54.15m) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively, in what was their first international debut for their countries.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The third Nigeria representative in the event, Princess Kara finished 5th in the ranking with a 51.15m throw.

At the end of Day 3 of the tournament, Nigeria moved to 3rd place on the medals table, with South Africa and Kenya currently occupying the Top 2 spots.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 in Oran, Algeria but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .