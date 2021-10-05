By Zika Bobby

Mavin Records has partnered with the Young Bookworms to celebrate schoolkids at the Agala community in Apapa, Lagos and to help bring awareness to the needs of out-of-school children across the nation.

The Young Bookworms is an NGO that is supporting displaced children to access basic education. Since 2018, the Young Bookworms have adopted the indigent community of Tarkwa Bay.

Young BookWorms and its partners have committed about N2 million to construct a Learning Resources Centre (LRC) for the children in Agala which was formally launched on August 14th, 2021. This Learning Resource Centre has become a hub providing basic education for the displaced children in the Community.

The Mavin Records team, led by the Head of Human Resources, Jennifer Imion visited the community and students on International Literacy Day, 2021.

She said the Learning Resource Centre was an enclave bristling with the typically excited chatter of young students. A wooden structure constructed on a landmass of about 400 square metres, the exteriors like the interior is brightly painted to match the children’s palpable energy. Furniture is interesting little pieces, wrought from recyclable materials and converted into functional space elements. ‘They were made by the kids”, said Mr Godson Emezi, project’s coordinator and guide on the visit.

The Young Bookworms have a student body totalling around 80 children. They have an unflinching enthusiasm to acquire formal education and the visit was to encourage them, equip them with a larger world view, and inspire them to dream bigger.

On the visit, Imion did a book reading while engaging the students in conversations about moral values, their hobbies and even a conducted a mini talent show.

The team also met with the community head to further discuss how the students can gain better exposure via community growth and some extracurricular activities. The African entertainment powerhouse sponsored a spelling bee competition amongst the students to mark the day while rewarding the winners with an all-expense-paid trip to do some back-to-school shopping, a stop at the cinema, and the amusement park. The students were tasked with buying gifts for their parents and peers to build a sense of responsibility and community.

Speaking of the collaboration Emezi said; “The visit and sponsorship align with our vision of intellectual and personal development of the African Child. This is the first time the kids have left their local community. The visit made the kids know that people outside there cared about them and that the society is broad and waiting for them to explore.”

Literacy has become a basic life skill- one that has become increasingly indispensable in the digital age. For international literacy day, Mavin Records wants to highlight this reality and also support an initiative that is providing a solution.

