MAX Healthcare, the second largest hospital group in India and operator of Max Healthcare in Nigeria recently organised an Iftar Ramadan feast for Nigerian doctors at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos.

According to the spokesman, Aramide Noibi, the Country Head of Max Healthcare (Nigeria), Arimuthu Saravanan, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the event was to appreciate the community of medical doctors in Nigeria.

Saravanan said a good number of top clinicians with various hospitals in Lagos, including Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Evercare, Grover, Vedic, GH, Marigold, attended the Iftar Ramadan feast.

He said Max Healthcare has been involved in a lot of capacity building, knowledge transfer, skills transfer activities for Nigerian doctors and added that the organisation has been sponsoring Nigerian doctors for free courses in India, lasting between one month and one year.