As part of its Social-Good Drive, leading technology-based transportation and logistics company, MAX.ng celebrated Christmas by donating food items and safety materials to the Ibadan Home for Motherless Babies and Dorcas Adunola Oyediji Motherless Babies Home located also in Ibadan.

Speaking during the event, MAX.ng’s representative, Fadekemi Adefemi, said the donations provided an exciting opportunity for the company’s staff to interact with the children and appreciate the good work that the social workers and staff at these charity homes are doing in caring for them.

She said that a charity home has been uniquely set up to provide a home setting for babies who have lost their mothers at childbirth, the babies are nursed from age zero to three years after which they would be delivered to their fathers or families.

Responding, Mrs Modupe Adeyemi, theChief Matron, of Dorcas Oyediji Home for Abandoned and Motherless Babies, identified inadequate funding and a shortfall of volunteers as some of the challenges the organisation struggles with daily in order to keep the home running.

She said: “MAX.ng’s contribution will meet some of these needs. We are also urging other individuals and organisations to volunteer their time and resources in supporting orphanage homes in the country.”